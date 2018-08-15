A father who was charged with leaving a child in a hot car in May was sentenced to three years' probation.Gene Curry, 24, was charged in May after Baytown police said he left his daughter in the car with the windows up and a blanket over her face.Officials said the child was discovered inside the car at a Kroger parking lot.Curry allegedly told officers the child had been in the car for 10 minutes. But after reviewing surveillance video, officers determined it was nearly twice that long.Following his arrest, court records showed his family decided not to bail him out at the time.The child's great-grandmother said Curry loves his kids but there's no excuse for what happened.