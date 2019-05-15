Man found shot to death at northeast Houston park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5300841" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SHOOTER WANTED: Police believe this man is either the gunman or a friend of the suspect. If you know him, you are urged to call HPD or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man believed to be linked to a deadly shooting at a northeast Houston park.Gunshots rang out just before 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at Keith-Wiess Park at 12300 Aldine Westfield Rd.Investigators said two men got into an argument. At one point, one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other. The shooter took off afterward.Late Tuesday, Houston police released video of a man believed to be either the shooter or the shooter's friend running away from the park.If you know this man, you canor by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also call HPD homicide at 713-308-3600.