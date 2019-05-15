Man found shot to death at northeast Houston park

Gunshots rang out just before 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at Keith-Wiess Park at 12300 Aldine Westfield Rd.
WANTED: DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN?
Investigators said two men got into an argument. At one point, one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other. The shooter took off afterward.
Late Tuesday, Houston police released video of a man believed to be either the shooter or the shooter's friend running away from the park.
If you know this man, you can make an anonymous tip online or by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also call HPD homicide at 713-308-3600.