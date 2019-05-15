Man found shot to death at northeast Houston park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man believed to be linked to a deadly shooting at a northeast Houston park.

Gunshots rang out just before 6:40 p.m. Tuesday at Keith-Wiess Park at 12300 Aldine Westfield Rd.

WANTED: DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN?
SHOOTER WANTED: Police believe this man is either the gunman or a friend of the suspect. If you know him, you are urged to call HPD or Crime Stoppers.



Investigators said two men got into an argument. At one point, one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other. The shooter took off afterward.

Late Tuesday, Houston police released video of a man believed to be either the shooter or the shooter's friend running away from the park.

If you know this man, you can make an anonymous tip online or by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also call HPD homicide at 713-308-3600.
