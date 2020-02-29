death investigation

Man found shot to death at his home near Katy

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead in the doorway of his home near Katy was discovered by his estranged wife, deputies said Friday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the victim, who was only identified as a Hispanic male in his early 30s, was found with gunshot wounds late in the afternoon in the 3300 block of Lindenfield Drive.

Deputies have not made any arrests, and as of Friday evening, were not seeking anyone in connection to the case.

They also don't believe the man's death was the result of a suicide.

An investigation is underway in the neighborhood located near Fry Road.



