Deputies looking for answers after man found shot to death at north Harris County apartment

Neighbors living at the apartment complex on Dominion Park called 911 after hearing gunshots, deputies said. Officials are canvassing the area in hopes of gathering more information.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are searching for answers after they say a man in his 40s was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

Neighbors living in the 11500 block of Dominion Park, not far from Airtex and the North Freeway, called 911 at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday after hearing gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead in the breezeway of the apartment, Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.

It is believed the victim lived at the apartment.

Deputies said they don't have a lot to go on but will be canvassing the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers.