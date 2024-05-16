Woman arrested on Mother's Day after records state she left her 2 children home alone

A Houston woman is accused of leaving her kids home alone to go to dinner and spend the night at her boyfriend's, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Clear Lake children spent part of Mother's Day home alone, and now their mother has been charged, according to records.

Police say Victoria Woolfolk left her sons, ages 7 and 9, alone at the El Dorado Trace Condos at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and didn't return until 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say her 7-year-old son knocked on a neighbor's door because he and his brother had no way of reaching their mother. The neighbor called the police, who came to do a welfare check.

ABC13 found Woolfolk at her condo Tuesday, but she wouldn't say why she allegedly left her kids home alone. But police said she told them she went to dinner and then spent the night at her boyfriend's place.

Woolfolk was arrested Sunday morning and charged with abandoning a child.

While it's her first arrest, it's not the first time police have been called to her home. Police say they were called there on April 2 for a family disturbance involving her and the child's father, who she describes as an ex-husband and who allegedly insists he's her current husband.

Police were called back on April 3 after Woolfolk allegedly cut the man during an argument. Police say she claimed it was in self-defense, and no charges were brought.

After Woolfolk's arrest, police say the children were given to their father.

