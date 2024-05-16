13 Alert Traffic: I-610 East Loop northbound at Ship Channel Bridge reopens after deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have reopened all northbound lanes of the I-610 East Loop at the Ship Channel Bridge after a deadly crash on Thursday morning.

It happened at about 3 a.m.



Backups grew into delays that were at least an hour, going past Highway 225. The northbound lanes reopened around 8:20 a.m.

We don't know yet what caused the crash, but it was listed on HoustonTranstar as a fire that involved one vehicle.

One person was killed.



