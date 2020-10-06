63-year-old man found dead with bodily trauma in NE Houston apartment

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a woman discovered her stepfather apparently murdered in an apartment in northeast Houston.

Houston police responded to a reported assault in progress around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on Woolworth near Crane.

Upon arrival, they located 63-year-old Richard Graves deceased. Police say his body was discovered by his stepdaughter.

Houston police say Graves had trauma all over his body and that he may have been bound and gagged at one point.



"It looks like the location has been ransacked, several different rooms of the location. We don't know exactly at this point what the suspect(s) were looking for," Sgt. Joshua Horn said. "Anybody with information, we're begging you to contact HPD homicide."

