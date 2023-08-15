Houston police are investigating after a man was found dead at Blackhawk Park on Fuqua Street in the city's southeast side.

Woman walking dogs at park reportedly finds man shot to death lying on bleachers in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman taking her dogs to the park made a startling discovery on Saturday in southeast Houston. A man she says appeared to be sleeping had actually been shot to death.

Rhonda O'Sullivan told ABC13 she found the body that morning at Blackhawk Park on Fuqua Street when one of her dogs started barking and alerted her to a man lying on the bleachers.

Thinking the man was sleeping, she says she went to wake him since it was getting hot. That's when she says she discovered the blood and gunshot wounds on the victim.

The Houston Police Department said it responded to the deadly shooting at about 7:05 a.m. Paramedics were called and pronounced the man dead.

O'Sullivan said she recognized the victim as a homeless man who used to hang around at that park.

"It was really sad to see," she said.

HPD has not identified the 29-year-old victim or any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.