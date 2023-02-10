Man facing felony charges after posting video of himself speeding off during traffic stop

"I got away, round of applause. Round of applause," Allen Lynch Jr. said as he reacted to himself, seemingly getting away from the trooper. Only four days later, he was arrested.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with evading despite his efforts to get away from law enforcement.

On Feb. 4, Allen Lynch Jr. was pulled over by a DPS Trooper on I-10 for having an expired temporary tag on his car.

Lynch put together a five-and-a-half-minute video that he posted to YouTube and other social media platforms, documenting the traffic stop and his attempts to escape and hide from law enforcement.

"It was brazen, and it demonstrated that he doesn't fully understand the responsibility that comes with driving a vehicle," Lt. Craig Cummings with Texas DPS said.

In the video, he shows his interaction with the trooper who approached his car from the passenger side window. He tells Lynch he is pulling him over for an expired temporary tag on his vehicle.

Lynch tells the trooper that he just got the Dodge Charger that day. The trooper asks for his driver's license and tells him to step out of the car, leading Lynch to speed off.

The video continues to show Lynch weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed, taking an exit, and then some sort of crash can be heard.

"So y'all, I got away," Lynch said in the video. "I got away. Round of applause. Round of applause."

He then shows damage to the wheels of the Dodge Charger sustained during his getaway efforts.

"You think I'm going to make their job easier?" Lynch asked. "Their job is to catch us. Our job is to run away."

"It puts lives at risk needlessly, and he had a cavalier attitude about it," Cummings said.

On Feb. 8, Lynch was charged and arrested. He has since posted a $10,000 bond.

At the time of the incident, he was out on bond for a similar crime.

"That's like the third time they tried me, bro," Lynch says in the video. "They keep trying me, bro. I don't know what they want from me that they're not going to get. They have to catch me first."

Charging documents said he fled from a trooper in September who pulled him over for a temporary tag.

"The pursuit was approximately 4 miles with speeds over 120 mph on the highway and close to 100 mph on the surface roads," the charging document reads.

"Not only does evading place the community at large in danger, but it places the suspect in danger," Cummings said. "It places the trooper in danger."

ABC13 reached out to Lynn's attorney for comment. There has yet to be a response.

