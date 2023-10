Man was alone when he fell into water fountain and drowned, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found dead inside a water fountain prompted an investigation Friday morning in downtown Houston.

ABC13 crews saw police tape surrounding the area overnight near Main Street and Polk.

The Houston Police Department said after looking at surveillance video, it appears the victim was by himself before he fell into the fountain and drowned.

Authorities have not identified the drowning victim.

The area has since been reopened, but the case remains under investigation.