Man hit and killed after getting out of his Uber due to argument, HPD says

A man was hit and killed after getting out of his Uber following an argument along I-45 and Rittenhouse in north Houston, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who got into an argument with his Uber driver was hit and killed by another driver in north Houston on Friday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened around 1 a.m. along the North Freeway and Rittenhouse, just before Little York.

Officials said the man demanded to be let out of the Uber following the dispute.

Police said once the Uber driver pulled over on the side of the freeway, the man walked down the embankment and crossed the street, where there was no sidewalk or crosswalk.

That's when the man was hit by another driver and died.

That driver left but returned a "substantial" amount of time later and was taken into custody, according to police. No signs of impairment were reportedly shown.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.

