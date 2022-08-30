Deputies find car wrecked after driver was shot in chest in Spring area

Investigators are not sure where exactly the shooting happened, but said a good Samaritan saw the man crash and drove him home. Then, his family took him to the hospital.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating after a man was shot and then crashed his car while trying to drive home.

Officials found the wrecked car in the 2200 block of Lexington Woods Drive near the Hardy Toll Road just before midnight -- but didn't see the driver.

Moments later, family members of the victim arrived at the scene with him in the car and said they were taking him to the hospital.

Deputies said he had been shot one time in the chest.

At last check, the man was stable at the hospital.