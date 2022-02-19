Man charged with murder in accidental shooting death of his accomplice in N. Harris Co., records say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another man, but deputies said the two individuals were about to commit a crime when the man accidentally fired his gun.Treveon Tatum, 20, has been arrested and charged for the alleged murder of 20-year-old John Kelly, according to court documents.The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 8 in the 800 block of Dunson Glen.Two others were injured that day after a barrage of bullets were fired into a crowd in what deputies described to be a party or gathering at an apartment parking lot.Some sort of fight broke out and multiple people started shooting, officials said. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a total of 49 shots were fired.Tatum has a previous murder charge from October of 2019. At the time of Kelly's death, Tatum was out on bond for the previous murder charge and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to records.