murder

Man charged with murder in accidental shooting death of his accomplice in N. Harris Co., records say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged with murder in shooting death of accomplice, records say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another man, but deputies said the two individuals were about to commit a crime when the man accidentally fired his gun.

Treveon Tatum, 20, has been arrested and charged for the alleged murder of 20-year-old John Kelly, according to court documents.


ORIGINAL STORY: 1 dead, 2 injured after 49 shots fired into crowd in north Harris County

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 8 in the 800 block of Dunson Glen.

Two others were injured that day after a barrage of bullets were fired into a crowd in what deputies described to be a party or gathering at an apartment parking lot.

Some sort of fight broke out and multiple people started shooting, officials said. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said a total of 49 shots were fired.

Tatum has a previous murder charge from October of 2019. At the time of Kelly's death, Tatum was out on bond for the previous murder charge and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to records.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimemurderdeadly shootingfatal shootingshots firedgun violenceshootingman killedman shotharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
People march for justice in shooting death of 9-year-old
Family furious murder suspect is accused of killing someone else
Family remembers murdered mom who leaves behind baby
Parents of 9-year-old killed want accused gunman to be charged
TOP STORIES
Skydivers unresponsive after parachute failed to open, authorities say
People march for justice in shooting death of 9-year-old
Parents of 9-year-old killed want accused gunman to be charged
USPS worker accused of stealing $3k worth of checks from mail
Driver crashes into police after brakes failed going 90mph in Lubbock
Family loses dog in northwest Houston house fire
Driver fatally hit cyclist, but tells police he thought it was a deer
Show More
19-year-old arrested in murder of boy shot while grabbing coat
Modeling agent close to Jeffrey Epstein found dead in French jail
Pleasant weekend, more active pattern next week
4-year-old boy injured in shooting in W. Houston, police say
Wisconsin child dies of rare condition linked to COVID
More TOP STORIES News