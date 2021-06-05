18-year-old charged in teen's shooting death at Greenway Plaza-area hotel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has been charged with murder and is wanted for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old to death at a hotel in the Greenway Plaza area Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.Omari Sykes was identified as the suspect that police are after in the deadly shooting that occurred at 6 Greenway Plaza near the intersection of Edloe Street and Richmond Avenue just before 5 a.m.The business address matching that location is the DoubleTree Hotel.One person was reported dead at the scene after police said paramedics tried to save his life. Police later identified the victim as 17-year-old Nashibo Taylor.Police have not said what led up to the incident.Anyone with information on Sykes' whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.