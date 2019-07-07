child killed

Eric Black Jr. bonds out after being charged with capital murder in shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eric Black Jr. has bonded out of jail after being charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.

EMBED More News Videos

Man charged with capital murder in shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes



Black's $500,000 bond was lowered to $150,000 on June 24, just a day before he was released.

An investigation revealed evidence that corroborated the tip, authorities say, and Black was taken into custody in east Harris County without incident.

Black allegedly admitted to taking part in the shooting.

Larry Woodruffe, 24, was arrested in January. Sources tell ABC13 that officials believe Woodruffe is the shooter.



On December 30, 2018, Jazmine's mother was driving Jazmine and her three sisters southbound on the East Sam Houston Parkway feeder road near Wallisville Road at approximately 6:50 a.m. when they were fired upon by someone in another vehicle.

"I am grateful to our dedicated investigators, the partner law enforcement agencies that provided vital assistance, and tipsters from across the nation who pulled together to support our work to get justice for Jazmine," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "Our work is not finished, but I believe the people of Harris County can take comfort in knowing we have made great progress."

LaPorsha Washington, Jazmine's mother, was injured during the shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

Sources say a suspect in custody for deadly shooting of Jazmine Barnes



When the shooting was over, one of her other daughters made the devastating discovery.

"She said, 'Momma, Jazmine's not moving. She's not talking.' I turned around and my 7-year-old was shot in the head," Washington said.

The story has captured the attention of community members, celebrities and activists around the world.

RELATED:
Texans star Hopkins dedicated $29K game check to Jazmine Barnes

Jazmine Barnes: What we know about 7-year-old murdered

Houston mom says man 'intentionally' killed 7-year-old daughter while leaving Walmart

Celebrities and activists demand justice for 7-year-old murdered in E. Harris Co
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonarrestchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
Arkansas bridge will be renamed in honor of Maleah Davis
MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect indicted in 4-year-old's death
Friend defends mom charged after dropping infant during fight
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News