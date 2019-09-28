Man charged in murder of Harris County Sheriff's deputy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5574166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sheriff's office says the suspect ran up from behind Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal and shot him in the back of the head.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are in custody after a Harris County deputy was shot to death, according to the sheriff's office.Late Friday, deputies identified 47-year-old Robert Solis as one of the suspects.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal "was unable to recover from his injuries" after he was shot in the back of the head during a traffic stop in northwest Harris County.In a news conference Friday afternoon, officials described the suspected shooter simply as a Hispanic male.According to Harris County Sheriff's Office Maj. Mike Lee, deputies immediately checked dash cam video inside Dhaliwal's unit to get a closer look at the suspect when they arrived on scene.Lee says the suspect was found inside a business about a quarter of a mile away from where Dhaliwal was shot."A deputy observed that he looked a little nervous and put him in custody, and that did turn out to be our shooter," Lee said.Lee adds the weapon believed to have been used to shoot Dhaliwal was recovered in the parking lot of the business."I believe it was a suspect, he has a lengthy criminal history, on parole, probably knew he was going to go back to jail and did not want to go back to jail," said Lee when asked about a possible motive. "It was senseless."A woman, who is believed to be a passenger in the suspect's car, was also detained and placed into custody."It was a total ambush by the suspect," Lee said. "The deputy never had a chance."The sheriff's office has not released the woman's name.