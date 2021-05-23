SWAT situation with armed man in W. Houston ends

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and their SWAT and hostage negotiations teams were able to resolve a standoff involving a barricaded man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, according to authorities.Officers arrived at 11980 Overbrook Lane Sunday afternoon.Police received a call around 11 a.m. from a woman who said her boyfriend was impeding her breath and took away her firearm, according to HPD Cmdr. Howard.The woman managed to escape, but the man remained inside the apartment with the firearm when officers arrived.It was only after a warrant was filed and police forced entry that the man became compliant and walked outside.Police said they have charged him with aggravated assault.