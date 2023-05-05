Officers said they are trying to negotiate peacefully with the man who is armed and is vandalizing the office. They got the call at 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Incident involving man barricaded with machete at Greyhound bus station ends after 2 hours, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who barricaded himself at the Greyhound bus station office in downtown Houston is in custody, according to Houston police.

The video above is from a previous report.

Officers said they got a call at 7:10 a.m. about a weapons disturbance at the bus station at 2121 Main Street. HPD's SWAT unit was called out.

The man, armed with a machete, walked into the main lobby of the bus station, where he took his shirt off and started a small fire, according to an HPD sergeant.

No one was injured, police said.

By about 9:15 a.m., police told ABC13 that the scene had ended.

HPD had asked for other units to shut down the streets around Webster and Main, but it's unknown if those streets are still closed.

Police have not yet released the suspect's identity, but HPD said he will be charged with criminal mischief.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.