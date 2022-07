HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested after threatening to stab a nurse with a knife at a hospital in northeast Houston, officials said.Michael Morris was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant with a bond set at $30,000.On July 17 a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's office said he was alerted of a suspect who threatened to stab a nurse with a knife at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital located at 5656 Kelley St.The constable deputy said he was able to secure the weapon and detain Morris.