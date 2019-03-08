Gang-member arrested in 2017 shooting death of student outside Lamar High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have arrested a gang-member in connection with multiple murders, including the death of a Lamar High School student.Kendrick Johnson has been arrested and charged with the murders of Delindsey Dwayne Mack and Kenneth Roberson.During a press conference Friday, District Attorney Kim Ogg, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo announced the charges that were filed against Johnson.Ogg stated that Johnson, who is a well-known 100 percent Third Ward (103) gang-member in Houston, shot the victims in retaliation for other crimes committed by the Young Scott Block (YSB) gang members.On Nov. 13, 2018, 18-year-old Mack was shot multiple times as he walked on Bammel Lane during Lamar's first lunch period.On Sept. 23, 2018, 24-year-old Roberson was gunned down while driving in southeast Houston on Long Drive near Telephone Road.Police say the shootings were gang-related and a part of back-and-forth shootings between the 103 and YSB gang.Ogg says that Johnson, who has a lengthy criminal history, is responsible for both murders.Johnson, who is currently in jail for committing multiple aggravated robberies, will appear in court next week.Ogg said Johnson will face three additional charges: the murders of Roberson and Mack, as well as, an aggravated assault charge involving a man who was shot in the neck on Jan. 8.