Man and his dog hit and killed while trying to cross Gulf Freeway near Lockwood

Investigators said the area is not well lit, so the couple likely did not see the man and his dog trying to cross the freeway until it was too late.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are working to determine why a man and his dog were walking across the Gulf Freeway when they were hit and killed overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of I-45 Gulf Freeway near Lockwood.

Police said a couple traveling in a minivan hit the man and his dog as they tried to cross the freeway.

After the crash, the couple reportedly stopped and called police.

Officers said the area is not well lit, so the couple likely did not see the man and his dog until it was too late.

The man who was hit became lodged in the windshield, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man and the woman in the minivan were not injured.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, investigators said. There was no word on any possible charges.