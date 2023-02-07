Man accused of breaking in and crawling into bed with woman who was sleeping in Spring area

The 25-year-old went into the woman's home without her consent and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, deputies said. He's due in court on Tuesday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman's home and crawling into bed with her.

Jose Vallejo, 25, is charged with burglary of a habitation.

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies were called to a home in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive in reference to a disturbance on Feb. 2.

At the scene, investigators learned the suspect went into the woman's home without her consent and laid in bed with her while she was asleep.

It's unclear if Vallejo, who lives in Spring, knows the woman he's accused of getting into bed with.

He's scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday for the burglary charge.