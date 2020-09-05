Family and friends remember 2-year-old Maliyah Bass during funeral

According to the Sandra Clark Funeral Home, the toddler's service started at noon following her burial at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed Bass' body had been found dead in the Brays Bayou a week after she went missing from a playground at her parents' apartment complex.
The identification came a day after Maliyah's grandmother spoke to ABC13 about their family's grief over losing the 2-year-old little girl.
RELATED: Family of missing 2-year-old meets with Quanell X, seeks answers
"She loved Baby Shark. She loved pink. She loved Minnie Mouse," Rosalie Jimerson said. "She was just my everything. I hate that she's gone but I want justice for Maliyah."
Police say Maliyah's mom told them the 2-year-old was playing in the courtyard outside their apartment in 10600 block of Beechnut Street. The 20-year-old said she left the toddler alone for a few minutes. When she came back, Maliyah was gone.
Police believe foul play was involved in the child's death. So far, no arrests have been made.
SEE MORE: Foul play 'highly suspected' after body believed to be missing 2-year-old found in bayou
WATCH FULL BRIEFING IN THE VIDEO BELOW