Judge grants temporary halt against Magnolia ISD's hair policy

These days it seems like there's a fight over everything in Texas schools, from masks to what books kids can read. But a battle is brewing in Magnolia ISD over students' hair length.

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of a gender-based hair policy in Magnolia ISD.This comes after a lawsuit that was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas against the district, calling their hair policy "explicit gender discrimination" against students.Students including 11-year old Tristan Miller joined ACLU of Texas in filing the lawsuit after several students were punished at school over violations of the policy."The second day of school, Tristan's assistant principal called me and told me that Tristan's hair was out of dress code," said their mother, Danielle Miller.Tristan identifies as non-binary. According to the district's handbook, male students are not to have hair longer than the bottom of a shirt collar.The temporary block allows students to return to school without cutting their hair, according to the ACLU."The judge saw right through Magnolia ISD," said Miller. "And as a mother fighting for their child to exist, it was absolutely beautiful."In a tweet, the ACLU of Texas said, "All Texas students have the right to an education free from discrimination."