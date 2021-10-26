gender identity

Judge grants temporary halt against Magnolia ISD's hair policy

EMBED <>More Videos

Judge grants temporary halt against Magnolia ISD's hair policy

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of a gender-based hair policy in Magnolia ISD.

This comes after a lawsuit that was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas against the district, calling their hair policy "explicit gender discrimination" against students.

Students including 11-year old Tristan Miller joined ACLU of Texas in filing the lawsuit after several students were punished at school over violations of the policy.

"The second day of school, Tristan's assistant principal called me and told me that Tristan's hair was out of dress code," said their mother, Danielle Miller.

Tristan identifies as non-binary. According to the district's handbook, male students are not to have hair longer than the bottom of a shirt collar.

WATCH: Magnolia ISD sued over what kind of hairstyles students can wear
EMBED More News Videos

These days it seems like there's a fight over everything in Texas schools, from masks to what books kids can read. But a battle is brewing in Magnolia ISD over students' hair length.



The temporary block allows students to return to school without cutting their hair, according to the ACLU.

"The judge saw right through Magnolia ISD," said Miller. "And as a mother fighting for their child to exist, it was absolutely beautiful."

In a tweet, the ACLU of Texas said, "All Texas students have the right to an education free from discrimination."



SEE RELATED STORY: After 2 Black students were suspended, court rules hair policy is discriminatory
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymagnoliahairjudgesocietydiscriminationschoolgender identity
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GENDER IDENTITY
US issues first passport with 'X' gender marker
Lego pledges to remove 'gender bias' from its products
California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores
Students speak out about Catholic school's gender pronoun policy
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News