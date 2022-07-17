Officials search for missing teenage boy last seen at Magnolia Gardens Park late Saturday, HCSO says

@HCSOTexas units responded to a call at Magnolia Gardens Park located at 18041 Riverside. A teen, possibly 13 yoa, is missing. The teen was last seen exiting the water and walking towards the shore. Our Marine Unit is responding. Active search is underway. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/2JgFSse0FI — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 17, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a teenage boy who went missing along the San Jacinto River in northeast Harris County late Saturday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.Deputies responded to a call about a missing teenager last seen leaving the water at 18041 Riverside and walking towards the shore.Gonzalez said the boy is possibly 13 years old.Gonzalez said the Marine Unit search was paused at about 3 a.m. on Sunday and will resume later in the morning.