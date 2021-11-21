astroworld festival tragedy

Memorial City skyscrapers glowed in tribute to Astroworld Fest victim Madison Dubiski

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's brightest landmarks glowed in the Saturday morning darkness for the Cypress native who was killed in the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Madison Dubiski, 23, is one of the 10 people who died from injuries sustained during what was supposed to be a joyful occasion at rapper Travis Scott's music event.

Overnight, Memorial City was lit up in the young woman's favorite color, pink. Twenty-two buildings, located from Bunker Hill to just east of Beltway 8 on the north and south side of the Interstate 10 corridor, were lit up to honor her memory.

Last week, the same buildings also paid tribute to another Astroworld victim, John Hilgert. They glowed in his favorite color, green.

