MacArthur High School student arrested after pulling loaded gun on another student, district says

The incident comes during a week where a student allegedly pulled out a gun in Katy and four students were killed in Michigan
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A MacArthur High School student has been arrested and could face criminal charges after the student pulled a loaded gun on another student in the gym locker room on Thursday morning.

According to a statement from Aldine ISD, the students were arguing when one of them pulled out the weapon, but did not fire it.

The student accused of having the gun left campus, but has since been arrested without incident.

As a result of the incident, the school was placed on secure status as a precaution and additional Aldine ISD police officers were called to the campus.

"Please know that Aldine ISD takes these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the student according to the district's student code of conduct," the school's statement read.

The Aldine ISD Police Department is also investigating.

The incident comes in the wake of a deadly school shooting north of Detroit, Michigan, earlier this week. In that instance, 15-year-old student Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult for the shooting that killed four students and injured seven more people.

On Friday, Crumbley's parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter, with a prosecutor alleging that their actions went "far beyond negligence."

Locally, though no shooting occurred, a student was discovered to have been in possession of a gun at Cinco Ranch High School, the principal said. It happened the same day as the shooting in Michigan.

Principal James Cross said the student was immediately removed from class.
