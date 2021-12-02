guns

Cinco Ranch HS student caught with firearm at school, principal says

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Cinco Ranch High School student was removed from class Tuesday after they were found in possession of a firearm, according to the school's principal.

In an letter to students' parents, guardians and staff, Principal James Cross said a student saw the weapon and informed staff.

"The student in possession of the weapon was immediately removed from class and the item was confiscated by Katy ISD police," the letter read. "At no time did the student make a threat toward another student."

Cross said the weapon was never waved around by the student and was not loaded when it was confiscated.

He said any students found to be involved with the incident will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the district's student code of conduct.

"I ask that you use this incident as a teachable moment with your child to help confirm with them the important role they play in keeping our school safe," Cross said.

If a student or parent wishes to anonymously report information, Cross said that can be done using the Katy ISD mobile app.

This is an ongoing investigation as more information will come throughout the week.
