Celebrities remember Instagram sensation Lyric Chanel who lost her battle with cancer

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) -- Celebrities and supporters filled social media with heartfelt messages following the death of Instagram sensation Lyric "Yhung" Chanel.

Lyric Chanel lost her battle after years of fighting brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma.



In Nov. 2020, Lyric underwent surgery in the Texas Medical Center to remove a tumor, according to her GoFundMe page. Unfortunately, the tumor grew back and spread to various parts of her brain just two months later. That's when doctors told her there was nothing else they could do.

The young social media star was acknowledged by celebrities such as Beyonce and rapper Cardi B for her strength, resilience and undeniable optimism during her fight with cancer. She also developed a special bond with Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth, who she affectionately called her uncle.



Lyric and her family grew her social media presence by documenting the good and bad experiences she endured as a child battling a chronic condition. She also shared her love for fashion and style with her followers.

In a video posted to Instagram by photographer Marcus Owens, Lyric was seen dancing, laughing and smiling while getting glammed for her first-ever photoshoot. Owens said Lyric was the strongest person he had ever met.





Funeral arrangements have not been set.

