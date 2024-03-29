EPA testing finds higher-than-normal chemical levels in soil and water in Fifth Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new dashboard shows what many Kashmere Gardens neighbors have been saying for years: Something in the soil is making them sick.

After months of testing near a railyard in the Fifth Ward, we're getting our first look at the results.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) dashboard shows the area where the sampling took place, how many results have come back, and exactly what chemicals were found.

The agency found higher-than-normal levels of creosote-related chemicals, including Benzene, in the water and soil, which are cancer-causing chemicals.

The EPA started sampling five months ago after neighbors raised concerns about health issues living near the Union Pacific Railyard -- which used to burn wood with creosote.

Studies have found a higher-than-normal cancer rate in the area. Neighbors feared the creosote got into the soil and water, making them sick.

Camryn Easley lives in the area where the EPA is testing. After her grandma died from cancer, she wanted to know what was in the soil at her property.

"They put a well in," Easley explained. "They were doing air samples, water, and soil. They came out a few times a week."

Easley's waited for results for months. On Friday, she got answers and realized why her grandmother didn't want her to live there.

"It kind of makes me want to leave now," Easley said. "I understand where she was coming from. Now, I see why she didn't want me to be here."

These aren't the first soil samples that show chemical concerns.

Last summer, the City of Houston did soil sampling as well and said all samples came back positive with cancer-causing chemicals.

They wanted the EPA to do more because it's able to do more extensive sampling.

The city took 42 samples, and the EPA dashboard shows it took nearly 120 samples.

It's not done yet, though. The EPA is still waiting on results from more than 65 samples.

The EPA says it could take another four months to complete its testing and will continue to update the dashboard as more results come in.

ABC13 reached out to Union Pacific, who sent a statement about the matter.

"Transparency and ongoing communication with the public remain paramount as we follow the EPA-approved testing plan," Toni Harrison, a spokesperson and community liaison for Union Pacific, said. "We will continue working closely with regulators and subject matter experts as we prepare to conduct the next, most extensive, phase of testing in the Fifth Ward to date."

The EPA plans to meet with neighbors next month. It plans to continue sampling through this summer.

In the meantime, it said residents should be assured that no data indicates immediate action is necessary.

By this fall, it plans to determine if there's a risk from the compound and then have it cleaned.

