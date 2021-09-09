missing woman

65-year-old woman with dementia located after missing persons report in Pasadena

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been canceled for 65-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing earlier this week.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, Lynn Clay was located and was reunited with family members. She had been reported missing after she was last seen Thursday at around 10:45 a.m. near Burke Road and Fairmont Parkway.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenasafetyelderly womansearchdementiaelderlyinvestigationmissing personmissing womaninvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
Houston mom presumed dead still missing after 3 years
Houston man arrested in Oregon, wanted in death of missing woman
Instagram model's home covered in scribbles by her killer, dad says
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News