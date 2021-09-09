According to the Pasadena Police Department, Lynn Clay was located and was reunited with family members. She had been reported missing after she was last seen Thursday at around 10:45 a.m. near Burke Road and Fairmont Parkway.
65-year-old woman with dementia located after missing persons report in Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been canceled for 65-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing earlier this week.
