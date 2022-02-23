Man accused of trying to kill girlfriend 30 years ago is finally in jail in Galveston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5998007" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who rescued Diane Sanchez says "it's the closest thing to a miracle" that she survived after the incident.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is in the Galveston County Jail more than 30 years after a woman survived a kidnapping and attempted murder.Luis Calderon had been wanted since 1991 when he was caught nearly two years ago in South America.Calderon was extradited from El Salvador on Tuesday, and now sits in a Texas jail.He's charged with kidnapping and trying to kill Diane Sanchez in 1991.Investigators say Sanchez was his girlfriend at the time.Calderon reportedly attacked her and dumped her along I-45, leaving her to die.Sanchez was found in "horrific condition" by a good Samaritan. She was transported to the hospital, where she was able to recover from her injuries.Shortly after the attempted murder, Calderon was arrested, but he bonded out of jail and skipped town.For 29 years, he evaded authorities. He was finally arrested in 2020 in El Salvador.Since then, police have been working to bring him back to Galveston.Calderon will face a judge Wednesday morning.