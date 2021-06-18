Houston CultureMap

Luby's unloads Fuddruckers brand to major franchisee for $18.5 million

HOUSTON, Texas -- The future of Luby's may be uncertain at best, but Fuddruckers will live on. The Texas-based cafeteria announced it has sold the burger joint's franchise business to Nicholas Perkins and his affiliated entity, Black Titan Franchise Systems LLC.

In addition to acquiring master ownership of the brand that has 92 locations nationwide, Perkins also acquired five company-owned locations, including a location near the Texas Medical Center on MacGregor Way and another in Tomball. Perkins previously purchased 13 other Fuddruckers restaurants in December 2020.

"We're excited to be purchasing Fuddruckers and look forward to working with Fuddruckers' many dedicated, highly capable franchisees to further build this brand," Perkins said in a statement. "As a Fuddruckers franchisee, I have a vested interest in ensuring that all Fuddruckers franchisees have the resources, infrastructure, and operational and marketing support they need to maximize their return on investment."

