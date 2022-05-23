love triangle

Hunt underway for yoga instructor after professional cyclist killed in apparent love triangle murder

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas authorities are still urgently searching for a suspect who they said killed a world-class cyclist after a love triangle.

Austin police have charged Kaitlin Armstrong with homicide in the killing of fellow cyclist Moriah Wilson after they said they discovered Wilson had previously been in a relationship with Armstrong's boyfriend, cyclist and Red Bull athlete Colin Strickland.

Police said they found Wilson dead after a friend came home and found her unconscious and bleeding with gunshot wounds.

"I think it's just kind of stunned, tragic, and you just want to hug people you love," said Alison Tetrick, a friend of Wilson.

According to the affidavit, Armstrong's car was recorded on a Ring camera in Wilson's neighborhood around the same time that she was killed.

Soon, after police questioned Armstrong, they said she disappeared. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is investigating but fears she may have fled the country.

Strickland, the man apparently in the middle, clarified the relationship timing.

He said soon after a very brief romantic relationship in 2021 with Wilson, he reconciled and resumed his relationship with Armstrong, while keeping a platonic and professional relationship with Wilson.

