1 inmate captured, 1 on the run in Harris County after escaping Louisiana prison

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A prison escapee from Louisiana is on the run in Harris County.It all started on Tuesday when the sheriff's office said that it was given information about two suspects wanted for aggravated robberies and aggravated kidnappings in Harris County between Nov. and Dec. 2021.Authorities were told a suspect was in the 100 block of Hollow Tree. They arrived, and after a short chase on foot, arrested him at his apartment.Both he and a second suspect were part of a jailbreak in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana in Sept. 2021 that involved a total of five inmates, the sheriff's office said.Officials said another suspect was believed to be at a home in the 2700 block of Skelton Road after people inside the house told them that he was there.The SWAT team was called and secured the property, but he was never found and is believed to be on the run in Harris County.The sheriff's office said that later Wednesday, it plans to release the name and description of the inmate, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.Of the five escapees, only two were in Harris County: the one who was caught on Hollow Tree and the one who is still wanted.The three other escapees were caught elsewhere.If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.Avoyelles Parish is in central eastern Louisiana, about an hour north of Lafayette.