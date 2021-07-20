feel good

'Louis, I don't have a cat': NJ man goes viral for accidentally cleaning wrong apartment

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ man goes viral for accidently cleaning wrong apartment

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey -- A South Jersey man is going viral on TikTok for a hilarious misunderstanding.

Louis Angelino III has been making money on the side cleaning houses. His sparkling talents led him to a new client, someone he didn't know.

"He tells me there's a key under the mat," said Angelino.

He walked into a home with a key under the door and he went to work.

"I swiffered, I swept, I vacuumed, I fluffed the pillows, I cleaned the stove, I did the bathroom," he said.

SEE ALSO: Bensalem, Pa. family adopts son's best friend: 'It's such a wonderful feeling'
EMBED More News Videos

A Bensalem family opened their home and shared their love with a boy who needed a sense of stability. Tuesday marked a day he's been waiting for his entire life.



It took 2.5 hours to clean the home, then his phone rang.

"Did you come out today? Did you clean?" his client asked.

"(I said) 'Yeah, I came out today. Yeah, I cleaned. I just cleaned for the past 2.5 hours. Where are you? I'm sitting on your couch right now playing with your cat waiting for you to walk in.' And he's like, 'Louis, I don't have a cat,'" Angelino said.

But Beth Motzel and her husband do.

"We had put a key under the mat for our contractor to come in," Motzel said.

She had been down the shore on June 28 when she got a call from her husband.

SEE ALSO: After year of Zoom calls, local family gets surprise reunion on GMA
EMBED More News Videos

It was a surprise reunion for one local family on 'Good Morning America!'



"Beth, somebody broke in and cleaned our house," said Motzel, who also lives in Cherry Hill.

Angelino had made a navigational error. He misread a 7 in the address for a 2 and ended up at the Motzel's house.

He said it's the best mistake he could have made and has been posting the story on TikTok under his handle @stayscrewy. The video is going viral with almost a million views.

Now, Angelino wants to open a business and call himself "The Cleaning Fairy."

He said the new venture has been good for his health.

"I realized cleaning was like my therapy because when I took a messy situation and I made it all nice and neat afterward, it was very satisfying to me," Angelino said.

As for the Motzel's, when asked if they're still going to keep a key under the mat, Beth said, "Oh, the key is gone."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycherry hillviral videosocietynew jersey newstiktokfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Hairless Chihuahua mix from Arizona named 'World's Ugliest Dog'
Barbershop provides homeless men haircuts in honor of Father's Day
Basketball player helps save life of referee who collapsed
Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot girlfriend on plane
TOP STORIES
Texas inmate asks to delay execution for kidney donation
Scattered downpours possible Saturday
Triple shooting in north Harris Co. leaves 2 teens dead, deputies say
Teen girl speaks out after surviving shark attack at Florida beach
Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions
Harris Co. judge accused of unlawfully arresting former TV journalist
Santa Fe families invited to White House signing of Gun reform bill
Show More
Fort Bend Co. residents worried about power plant amid SCOTUS ruling
Man gets probation for role in the 2019 death of a 5-year-old girl
Sunnyside community hope new billboard helps lower crime
City of Houston prepares for Shell Freedom Over Texas
Spring man sentenced to 45 years for neighbor's murder back in 2017
More TOP STORIES News