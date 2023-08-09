Check your tickets! It's no $1.58 billion, but two tickets sold in Texas were among the Match 5 $1 million winners in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

2 Texans woke up much richer despite not winning the Mega Millions $1.58 billion jackpot

Check your numbers! Although they weren't the biggest winners of the night, two Texans woke up millionaires following Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

A single ticket sold in Florida won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.

A Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach, just outside Jacksonville, sold the winning ticket, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14.

Besides the massive jackpot, there were still five other individuals across the country that won the $1 million Match 5, including two tickets sold in Socorro, Texas and Austin, Texas.

There were also winners in Florida and North Carolina who won $2 million from the Match 5 + Megaplier.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday's jackpot was an estimated $783.3 million.

The prize money is subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.