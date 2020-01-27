Here's where a lucky new lotto millionaire struck it rich

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- For somebody in The Woodlands, the day just got a whole lot better.A resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.Though a resident from The Woodlands claimed the ticket, he or she actually bought it in Houston from the First Stop Food Store at 303 Bayland Ave.The ticket can be purchased for $20.The winner will remain anonymous.This was the 18th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game.We know the odds are small when it comes to major jackpots like Mega Millions and Powerball, but what are your chances in this game?Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.