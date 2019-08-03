Society

94-year-old veteran almost threw away winning lottery ticket

94-year-old William Bowker, an Air Force veteran who lives in Oregon, almost missed out on his chance to be a millionaire.

KTVZ reports Bowker plays the lottery often, and his granddaughter came by to check his latest ticket.

She mistakenly thought it was a Mega Millons ticket, when instead, it was Megabucks.

Before Bowker tossed it out, he double-checked, and to his amazement, he hit on all the winning numbers.

Bowker won the jackpot of $6.5 million, leaving him with $2.2 million of the bulk sum after taxes.

Bowker says at 94, he has what he needs, but he's thrilled to be able to help his family.

The Oregon store where he bought the ticket gets $65,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregonclose callmillionairelottery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Active shooter reported near mall in El Paso
2 dead after motorcycle collides with wrecker in northeast Harris Co.
2 officers injured while escorting giant crates through Houston
Traffic delays possible as over-sized crates travel 122 miles
12 children hospitalized after swimming in Lake Jackson pool
Police investigating man's body found inside burning car
1 dead, 1 injured during drive-by shooting in northeast Houston
Show More
Woman fatally shoots boyfriend after altercation: Deputies
Murder suspect leads police to find body in manhole
Collapsing cliff claims 3 lives along beach
Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US
Fan who threw 96 mph pitch lands MLB contract
More TOP STORIES News