Society

Granddaughter almost tosses $6.5M lottery ticket

OREGON -- A granddaughter in Oregon nearly threw away a fortune.

She was checking her grandfather's lottery tickets and was about to trash one when she thought it was a loser.

Luckily, her 94-year-old grandfather checked for himself.

As it turns out, his granddaughter was checking Mega Millions numbers when she should have been checking a game known as Megabucks.

Her grandfather actually won the $6.5 million jackpot!

He took the lump sum of $2.2 million after taxes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldlottery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Honorary Freeport police officer joining motorcycle club
Show More
Trump orders flags to half-staff for El Paso, Dayton victims
11 teens hospitalized with lung damage linked to vaping
Families still searching for loved ones after tragic El Paso shooting
Run, hide, fight: Protect yourself in an active shooter situation
Astros complete combined no-hitter in Aaron Sanchez's debut
More TOP STORIES News