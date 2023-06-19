Astros fans rally around Minute Maid Park worker's search for World Series ring lost on Father's Day

The Houston Astros were presented with their 2022 World Series rings in a pregame ceremony before their 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Janie Arredondo's public Facebook post was made late Sunday night, hours after the Astros wrapped up a series with the Reds.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As families took in an Astros game on Father's Day Sunday, a dad who has worked 23 years at Minute Maid Park experienced something that a Facebook post states ruined his day.

According to the post that has now been shared 2,800 times, the worker's customized World Series championship ring, which he and every member of staff working at the ballpark received after the 2022 title run, was lost during an innocent moment of forgetfulness.

The post was made in the hours after the 'Stros completed a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

According to the original poster Janie Arredondo, her friend's father took off his ring to wash his hands while at work when he got a call for assistance. It wasn't until about 20 minutes later, she says, he realized he left it behind.

He went back to look for it, but it was gone, Arredondo wrote.

"He has worked for 23 years at MMP and this ring meant so much to him. The ring is very unique as it is personalized to every employee. His last name Muñoz is engraved on the side," Arredondo posted with a photo of the prized possession.

So far Monday, no updates have been provided.

"We hope whoever has it will return it. It is one of his joys from working there for many years," the post closes.

The announced attendance for Sunday's game was 40,573, which was nearly at capacity for MMP. The Astros begin a new series at home against the Mets on Monday night.