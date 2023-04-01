Houston Astros receive 2022 World Series rings before their 6-3 win over Chicago White Sox

The Houston Astros were presented with their 2022 World Series rings in a pregame ceremony before their 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros were presented with their 2022 World Series rings in a pregame ceremony before their 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

The Astros swept the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees before defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games for their second Fall Classic title.

READ MORE: Astros look slightly different on Opening Day against White Sox as 26-man roster finalized

In Game 4, Houston's Cristian Javier and three relievers (Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly) notably threw the first combined no-hitter in postseason history and the second no-hitter in World Series history.

WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion, Cody Johnson, Mark Wahlberg get starring roles on Astros' Opening Day

SEE ALSO: Final Four in Houston: Astros fans, FAU may be the team to root for. Here's why.