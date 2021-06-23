Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested and released on Tuesday for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to Texas A&M police.Both are misdemeanor charges.Lt. Bobby Richardson of the Texas A&M Police Department told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that around 2 p.m. Central Time, Caruso tried to board a flight at Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas, which is located on A&M property.The Transportation and Security Administration searched Caruso's bags and found a herb grinder that contained marijuana, Richardson said.According to online records, Caruso was arrested for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. He was released after posting bond.Caruso played collegiately at Texas A&M. He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.Since signing with the Lakers in 2017, the 27-year-old has played a key role off the bench the last four seasons. He averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 58 games this past season.