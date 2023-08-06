Boat fire Long Beach: 2 killed, 3 injured after powerful blast heard in California

Two women were killed and three others were injured in a boat fire in Long Beach's Alamitos Bay, authorities said.

2 men, woman hospitalized with burn injuries after incident in Long Beach, California

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- Two women were killed and three others were injured in a boat fire Saturday in Long Beach's Alamitos Bay, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the 200-block of Marina Dive after the fire erupted around 5 p.m. Authorities said the boat was at a fueling dock.

"A 35' pleasure craft was well involved with fire upon the arrival of fire department units. The fire occurred in close proximity to the fuel dock near Fire Station 21," according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

People on nearby boats said they heard a powerful blast.

SEE ALSO: 2 dead after small plane crashes, erupts in flames at Southern California airport

Clouds of thick black smoke and flames poured from the boat as firefighters arrived to battle the blaze.

Authorities confirmed two women in their 60s died, and three others - two men and a woman - were hospitalized with burn injuries.

Long Beach firefighters extinguished the blaze with help from the Orange County Fire Authority.

The boat was destroyed by the fire. Investigators are examining the charred vessel to determine what went wrong.

"Initial reports indicated they were in the process of doing some type of refueling operation, or had just completed a fueling operation," LBFD Capt. Jake Heflin said. "That's obviously all part of the ongoing investigation."