Teen electrocuted in Montgomery County thanks first responders who saved his life

Teen electrocuted thanks crews who saved his life: 'I'm very grateful'

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old, who is lucky to be alive after being electrocuted, was able to thank the first responders who saved his life.

Logan Dillard was electrocuted in east Montgomery County when a metal pole he was carrying hit a power line. His grandmother, Sharon Scruggs, performed CPR on him while on the phone with 911 operators before paramedics arrived.

The 17-year-old was trying to move a banner in front of a business near New Caney Tuesday night when it came into contact with overhead lines.



"It wasn't anything heroic, I want that to be known," said Scruggs. "It was just, you do what you do. You just go into action. When it's your own child or grandchild ... children are special, but grandchildren are extremely special. I wasn't going to let him go."

On Thursday, everyone who was involved in saving his life got together to say thank you.
"I'm very grateful," he said. "I'm proud I'm still here, to be honest."

First responders, which included medics with the Montgomery County Hospital District along with east Montgomery County firefighters, said while they may have helped, the real hero is Dillard's grandmother who jumped into action so quickly.
