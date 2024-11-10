Missing northwest Harris County man's body found on roof of a building

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing northwest Harris County man's body was found on the roof of a building on Friday and now his friends and family are questioning why he wasn't found sooner.

Jonathan Flores, 32, appeared to have been electrocuted, according to his friend Christian Briones, who discovered his body sticking out of a rooftop A/C unit at a business park of the West Sam Houston Parkway near West Road.

"His body was just laying inside the thing he was trying to take something apart," Briones said.

Flores' girlfriend said he left home early on Sunday morning.

Based on prior conversations with him, she said he suspected he could be somewhere in the general vicinity of the business park and said she requested detectives look there when she filed a missing person's report on Wednesday.

"They didn't look. They didn't want to look, and I told them," Briones said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office hasn't returned Eyewitness News' emails seeking information about the case.

Briones said he took it upon himself to search for his friend and found his bike abandoned about a half mile from the business park.

"That's when I knew something wasn't right," he said.

When he got to the business park, he said he was immediately overcome by a strange smell.

"There's no way for them to not be able to smell that," he said.

Briones said he climbed a ladder to reach the roof, which is where he discovered his friend's decomposing body.

He can only speculate as to why Flores might have been there.

"I just don't know what the hell was going through his head at that time," he said.

What he does know is that he's lost a dear friend who he says at times was more like a brother.

"I was living just across the street from him. Showed up, fixed my A/C right away. Didn't ask for anything. That was just my friend," Briones said.

