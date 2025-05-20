Person electrocuted near FM 2978 and Woodlands Parkway, Montgomery County deputies say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died Tuesday afternoon due to an electrical shock along FM 2978, north of Woodlands Parkway in Montgomery County, according to deputies.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said recovery efforts were paused at 1:30 p.m. as crews wait for power to be safely shut off. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, about 1,500 customers were without power at 2 p.m.

Parts of FM 2978 are blocked due to the incident and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Investigators said the person died during an industrial accident. It's unclear if the person was working at a job site.

This is a breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.