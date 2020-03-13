Arts & Entertainment

Lizzo hosting mass meditation amid growing coronavirus fears

With her Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo debut performance cancelled over coronavirus concerns, Lizzo says she plans to do a mass meditation on Instagram live Friday.

The singer and songwriter took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her live meditation.

"I'm going live tomorrow morning to do a mass meditation. We need healing from fear during this global crisis," Lizzo wrote. "If you with me, join me with a high vibration and any sanitizer you got."



The rapid spread and mass media coverage of the coronavirus has sparked anxiety worldwide, as people try their best to stay calm and safe amid a worsening pandemic.

