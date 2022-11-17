Lizzo sends fan American Music Awards ballgown after request to wear Emmys dress to party

Lizzo is 100% that star who donates a dress to a beloved fan. Here's how the award-winning gesture came about.

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Signed, sealed, delivered - from Lizzo!

One of the Alief native's fans received the ultimate gift, a gown worn by the "2 Be Loved" star, after sending out an SOS for a fashion emergency.

The tale first unfolded on TikTok in late October, when Atlanta author Aurielle Marie said she needed something to wear to Out Magazine's Out100 party, where she would be one of the honorees.

Out100 is a compilation of the year's most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people, and Marie was honored for her accomplishments in the literary and publishing fields.

Marie said she couldn't find anything to wear and wanted to be red carpet ready so she suggested the red Giambattista Valli gown that Lizzo wore to the Emmys back in September.

While Marie didn't get the Emmy's dress, Lizzo still played the role of fairy godmother perfectly, sending some different designer threads, the custom magenta tulle Dominique Galbraith ballgown that Lizzo performed in at the 2019 American Music Awards.

And as Lizzo did grow up in Clutch City, it seems fitting that she came through in the nick of time.

Marie posted an update on TikTok showing FedEx delivering a huge box to her porch, minutes before she was to leave to catch her flight to New York.

Marie documented the unveiling on social media, and Lizzo responded on Twitter, saying "It's easy to be kind, and my absolute pleasure. @YesAurielle you look beautiful!"

While both dresses are attention grabbing, Lizzo explained there's actually a reason behind why she opted to send the dress she wore a few years ago.

The singer said in a TikTok of her own that the dress she wore to the Emmys wasn't in good condition, so she delivered the magenta gown since it was similar.

"I completely destroyed my Emmys dress because I got really drunk, I was ripping it and everything, and I started freaking out. I can't give them the Emmys dress because I don't know if it's going to look good. I don't want to ruin their red carpet moment," Lizzo said. "So I had to think, and I had to think fast. My AMAs dress was very similar to my Emmys dress, and just as cute, honestly. So I found it in my storage, I got it cleaned and shipped it out."

Lizzo, by the way, is likely getting ready to pick out her own next award show attire. She was just nominated for six Grammys, including record of the year.