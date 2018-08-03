HPD: Suspect in doctor's murder committed suicide in southwest Houston

Doctor murder suspect committed suicide on Bob White Drive in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The manhunt for a high-profile murder suspect has come to an end as he killed himself in southwest Houston.

This week Joseph James Pappas was charged with murder in the July 20 killing of Dr. Mark Hausknecht as he rode his bicycle to work in the Texas Medical Center

Friday morning, Pappas committed suicide in a grassy area along Bob White Drive near S. Braeswood Boulevard.



Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Pappas was sitting near Sims Bayou when a Houston Parks Board employee made contact with him. The worker spotted Pappas near the Jewish Community Center and thought he was a graffiti vandal.

When approached, Pappas put his arms out and walked away. The worker then found Pappas' wallet, confirming his identity and called 911.

Acevedo said when an officer arrived, Pappas had body armor on and a gun in his hand. He didn't comply with the officer's demands, and as a second officer arrived, Pappas killed himself with a single shot in the head.

Acevedo added that in a search of Pappas' home this week, investigators found an extensive intelligence file on Dr. Mark Hausknecht.

Man found dead in southwest Houston



Overnight, a potential sighting near Pappas' Westbury home sparked an intense search late Thursday as police set up a perimeter in hopes of catching the suspect. After hours of searching, officers deemed the sighting a false alarm.
RAW VIDEO: Police search at murder suspect's home
Houston police give update after SWAT officers search neighborhood following reported sighting of murder suspect Joseph Pappas.



"We're always careful but especially with a suspect who has an active murder warrant and we have learned is skilled with firearms and training," said HPD Exec. Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard. "We are going to take our time and be methodical. We have some of the best-trained SWAT in the nation."

Acevedo confirmed Friday to Foti Kallergis that Pappas has not used his passport. Acevedo added that there is no indication that Pappas has left the country.

Manhunt leads to false alarm search at murder suspect's home



Pappas was a trained officer with 30 years of experience and a highly skilled shooter. Police had asked for everyone to continue to keep a look out for Pappas, but to consider him armed and dangerous.

Houston police say a neighbor called the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables' Office Thursday to report the sighting, spurring a frenzy of police activity outside the murder suspect's home on Stillbrooke.

HPD Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said deputy constables believed the suspect may have returned to his home after a light was seen shining inside the residence.

An open gate also sparked concern the suspect may have tried to gain reentry to the home one day after it was searched by police.

NEW: Murder suspect and slain doctor went to same bike shop
A SWAT team has been called to the home of Joseph James Pappas after police received some kind of tip.



Neighbors were informed by authorities of the situation before SWAT officers and K-9 units were used to systematically search for the alleged killer.

The Houston Police Department said the house was cleared just after midnight Friday, and that their search for the ex-deputy constable continues.

WATCH: Lights can be seen glowing inside Pappas' home
ABC13's Marla Carter says lights can be seen inside the home of Joseph James Pappas.

Suspect in doctor's murder worked in law enforcement for 30 years
Manhunt continues for the suspect in the murder of prominent doctor



Pappas was a skilled marksman, and investigators said he held a grudge for more than 20 years against the doctor over his mother's death. She died on Dr. Hausknecht's operating table.

RELATED: Joseph Pappas: What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer
Joseph Pappas: What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer

WATCH: HPD announces charges against Joseph Pappas
Suspect announced in doctor's murder

